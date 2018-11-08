Why You (Still) Won't See Any Size Diversity At This Year's VS Fashion Show

On radical inclusivity...

Ed Razek: "In 1999, 2000, after we’d done the show for a few years, none of the designers who did shows would use any of our girls. They were too 'fat' was the prevailing wisdom of fashion at the time. At the time the conversation was 'they’re too big for us, we can’t possibly put them in our show.' Progress gets made, and part of what’s happened in our show is that the girls have just continued to get more physically fit. We don’t tell them to; they compete with one another and they work hard, they work in pairs, they work in threes. Many of them work out at the same gyms; they have complex routines. They shouldn’t have to apologise for that. Everybody keeps talking about Rihanna’s show. If we had done Rihanna’s show, we would be accused of pandering without question.