If you know anything about Ariana Grande's life, you know that she's dealt with a lot of heartbreak in the past couple of years. Between the Manchester bombing in 2017, Mac Miller's death in September, and her very public breakup from Pete Davidson last month, it's certainly seems like a lot for one person to handle.
Despite these hardships, on Saturday night, Grande dropped the most emotionally-aware breakup banger of all time, called "thank u, next." In the song, she thanks each of her exes — including Miller and Davidson — for teaching her something about herself. So, it's no wonder that today fans were tweeting at her asking: "who is ariana's therapist and are they accepting new clients."
Advertisement
As it turns out, Grande does have a therapist. "lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times," Grande wrote on Twitter. Then, she gave some advice about how to seek emotional support. "if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma," she wrote. "i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible." We stan a mental health icon, as they say.
lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. ? https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018
In all seriousness, Grande brings up a great point. Often people worry that going to therapy is a sign of weakness, because they believe they should be able to figure out their emotional issues on their own — but that is so not the case. Therapy gives you a chance to work through relationship problems or transitional periods, cope through grief, discuss trauma, or just manage daily anxiety and stress. As Joy Harden Bradford, PhD, an Atlanta-based therapist who runs the podcast Therapy for Black Girls told Refinery29: "If nothing else, [therapy] gives you 60 minutes in the week to be focused on yourself." Who wouldn't want that?
It's very cool of Grande to use her platform to openly talk about mental health, especially considering how many young people look up to her. If you're curious about what happens during therapy, or interested in finding your own therapist, asking your physician or another healthcare professional for a referral is a good place to start. And if you don't have the resources to see a therapist right now, there are still some great ways to manage your mental health for free that are worth exploring.
Either way, Grande just gave us one more reason to love her.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
Advertisement