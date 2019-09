Heavily inspired by the recently canceled CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait (available on Amazon Prime in the UK) as well as the drama around it, comes Kevin Can F*** Himself (working title), which “explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife.” It centres on a “beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny,’” according to the official description from AMC Networks . The series is currently in development by creator Valerie Armstrong, who’s written for CBS’s SEAL Team, and will be executive produced by Jones and Will McCormack.