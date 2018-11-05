Overworked and under-appreciated sitcom wives are finally about to get the revenge they deserve, thanks to a new comedy on which Rashida Jones is a producer.
Heavily inspired by the recently canceled CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait (available on Amazon Prime in the UK) as well as the drama around it, comes Kevin Can F*** Himself (working title), which “explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife.” It centres on a “beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny,’” according to the official description from AMC Networks. The series is currently in development by creator Valerie Armstrong, who’s written for CBS’s SEAL Team, and will be executive produced by Jones and Will McCormack.
Kevin Can Wait randomly killed off the titular character’s wife, Donna (Erinn Hayes), after a single season. Star Kevin James told the New York Daily News it was because the sitcom was “literally just running out of ideas” for her character. In other words, writing material for a sitcom wife is really hard to do. Gag. Not too long after, though, the show introduced (and essentially replaced Hayes with) James’ former King of Queens co-star Leah Remini. Remini’s character was being set up as an eventual romantic partner when the show was canceled in May.
Since her abrupt exit from the show, Hayes has remained pretty mum, though she did take a moment to tweet out her thoughts regarding Kevin Can F*** Himself, which can be summed up with laughing emojis.
The show is still in development, so there’s no guarantee that it will be picked up for series. But for the sake of all the sitcom wives out there, we hope it is.
