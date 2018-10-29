Amy Schumer Compares First Trimester Of Pregnancy To A Serial Killer Murder In Se7en

Amy Schumer is getting into the Halloween spirit, even if it’s in an unconventional way.
The actress recently announced her pregnancy on Twitter by cleverly hiding it in a political post. On Sunday, she gave fans an update; the actress and comedian shared a photo of herself slumped over a dining table, next to a photo of a murder scene from the movie Se7en. She captioned it “first tri had me like.”
The 1995 film stars Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives chasing a serial killer. The killer murders people in ways that represent the seven deadly sins. Schumer chose a photo from the first murder, gluttony, in which a man eats until his stomach explodes.
The choice was darkly appropriate; early pregnancy usually comes with both nausea and increased appetite, an unpleasant combination. Fans who had been there before were quick to reassure her. “First trimester tiredness is so real.” one wrote. Others said the rest would be easier; "I feel ya, it gets better."
The first trimester may seem like a horror movie, but fortunately, Schumer seems to have plenty of support— and a good sense of humour.
