Amy Schumer Announces Pregnancy With The Help Of Meghan Markle

This past February, Amy Schumer shocked fans when she secretly wed Chris Fischer at a private ceremony. And now, Schumer is making a little more "noise." The comedian just shared that she and Fischer are expecting their first child together.
Schumer, never one to shy away from educating her followers about ways to get more involved in politics, decided to share the news of her pregnancy via Jessica Yellin, a former Chief White House Correspondent and political journalist (let's hope she isn't teasing us like last time). On her Instagram stories, Yellin shared a list of Schumer's "voting recommendations" and buried at the bottom of the list was a special note. "I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer."
On her own Instagram, Schumer photoshopped an image of herself and her husband onto the bodies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The end result is nothing short of disturbing, but nonetheless makes the point that she is pregnant, and her child will obviously become best friends with the seventh in line for the throne.
Refinery29 has reached out to Schumer's rep for comment, and we will update this story when we hear back.
