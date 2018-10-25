We Found A Prada Shoe Worth Its Price Tag

Let's throw it back for a second: It was in 2015 that Dior released its Fusion sneaker. A first of its kind, the luxury sneaker dominated street style. Even Anna Dello Russo, who was basically born with a pair of kitten heels on, sported the couture tennis shoe. Now, iterations upon iterations later, we can measure the influence it wielded — from Balenciaga to all of its consequential knockoffs. But like most things, it's become a rarity to find a luxury sneaker that isn't trying to be something it isn't. So, trust us when we say Prada's Cloudbust sneaker, which has graduated to a neon colour palette from its more classic black and white options, is worth the coin.
To help you figure out just where and what with you can sport the expensive footwear, the Italian fashion house collaborated with PhotoVogue, a photography platform from Vogue Italia, to showcase the kicks in proper light. But literally: Prada enlisted photographers Shuwei Liu, Kenta Nakamura, and Clara Nebeling to shoot the shoes against Shanghai, Fukuoka, and London backdrops, respectively. Each photographer was assigned a different theme and city, tasked with developing their own visual story, each marked by a strong and recognisable vibe: The Open City, The Intimate City, and The City After Hours. The result may make you rethink the price tag.
For Liu, who shot The Open City, the photographer cast a group of young friends to roam raw-edged, muted areas of Shanghai to show the shoes in an urban setting. The Intimate City, shot by Nakamura, reflects a more lively scene, in which the sneakers blend in as opposed to stand out. And for The City After Hours, shot in London, the Cloudbust sneakers are thrust into a darker mood (think: the after after party) through Nebeling's lens. In the slideshow ahead, Prada's moneymaker accessory plays the leading role in the vision of three photographers who somehow managed to make something pretty pricey actually look pretty casual. Call it marketing, call it advertising, but they're just plain cool.