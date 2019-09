Should We Trust Rose IV You? A Beyoncé Mystery

Last Tuesday, the inaugural post appeared on the Rose IV You (@ roseivyou ) Instagram account. It was a simple black and white video of a rose blossoming. Playing over this clip are vocal snippets from none other than Beyoncé herself. This was followed up by an image of the Roman numerals ‘i.iv.’ The next day: an abstract picture of a rose, and another video, this time with the word ‘you’ perfectly looped to an unfamiliar melody. On Wednesday, the word ‘you’ appeared again and swiped into a video of a stone hallway with the same tune playing. On Thursday there is a silhouette of a woman who could definitely be Beyoncé holding a rose. Friday, we got the caption — ‘1.9.2.7’ — and a picture of another woman with an afro. Over the weekend and into this week, we got more abstract photos of Black women, at least a few of them appearing to be Bey herself.