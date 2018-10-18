The opening title sequence was supposed to be shot on a building rooftop, overlooking a section of Los Angeles that could sort of pass for New York. The gang would be having a little roof party, like typical New York young folks. But wind and potential weather issues had made the rooftop scenario too expensive, so Kevin Bright and Marta Kauffman had looked around the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank to see if there were any decent spots they might use. In the middle of the lot, there was a small park. On one side sat the suburban facade of the Bewitched house, and on the other was a fountain built in the 1930s, overlooked by a row of city-esque row houses. Bright turned to Kauffman and shrugged: “This could be a park in the village. You could buy that.” Kauffman nodded. They could blow out the lighting in the building windows, make it deliberately unrealistic, like a Magritte painting or something. Maybe they could bring the couch from the coffeehouse set, and put it on the lawn. “And then something with the fountain, I don’t know what,” said Bright.