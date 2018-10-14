The Investigation Of Journalist Kim Wall’s Gruesome Murder Is Becoming A TV Show

The tragic 2017 murder of a Swedish female journalist, Kim Wall, is being turned into a six-part TV series, according to a report from the Guardian. Titled “The Investigation,” the series will be written and directed by Tobias Lindholm, who wrote for the hit Danish TV series Borgen.
Wall, a writer for numerous publications including the Guardian and the New York Times, went missing in August 2017 after boarding the homemade submarine of self-taught engineer Peter Madsen, who she was writing a profile on at the time. Shortly after, her gruesomely dismembered body was found floating in the Copenhagen harbour.
Advertisement
Madsen pleaded not guilty in Wall's death, maintaining that it was an accident caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to BBC. He did admit to cutting up her body before disposing it at sea, however. In turn, Madsen was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison in April 2018. But don’t expect him to make an appearance in the series.
In a press release for the show, Lindholm explained that Madsen “will at no time” make an appearance on the small screen. Instead, the crime series’ primary focus will be on the police investigation of Wall’s murder, hence the show’s name.
“I don’t want to make a crime series that is beguiled by the perpetrator or the crime,” Lindholm said. “I wish to make a crime series that cuts out all the colourful stuff and depicts the reality and the facts soberly and precisely.” In line with this mission, Lindholm has partnered with Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall, as well as Jens Møller, the Copenhagen police’s head of homicide, to make the series as respectfully and accurately as possible.
“We decided early on that Kim’s fate should not be forgotten and we developed a close relationship with Jens Møller over the course of the case,” Wall’s parents said in the same press release. “Our conversations with both Jens and Tobias have caused us to trust that the story of how Kim’s murder was solved will be told from the right perspective and with respect for all who knew and loved Kim.”
Advertisement