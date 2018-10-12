But what’s fascinating about the film is what it doesn’t say. It’s hard to tell if Jimmy really is a genius — certainly, his poetry is impressive, especially as it was written for the film by real-life poets Ocean Vuong, Kaveh Akbar, Dominique Townsend, and Eden Merriman, among others — of if he’s just making the kind of abstract and fascinating connections that children sometimes do, and happens to be better at expressing them. Is Lisa projecting her own aspirations onto him? Or, is she really trying to do what is in his best interest? And more urgently, does she actually pose a threat to his well-being? The fact that Lisa appears to be an excellent kindergarten teacher muddies the waters even further. You want to root for her, even as you worry about him. It’s not that unusual for a teacher to mould young minds, but where do you draw the line?