Kate Hudson Shares The First Photo Of Baby Rani

Kate Hudson’s baby girl Rani Rose has officially made her Instagram debut.
Hudson shared the sweet snap of her newborn on Saturday, just four days after welcoming the little one into the world. “Our little rosebud,” the actress wrote in the photo’s caption. Rani appeared to be fast asleep, swaddled in a striped blanket with a sweet bow hat securely on her head.
This is Hudson’s third child and her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. In a previous Instagram post, Hudson explained how she and Fujikawa chose their daughter’s name.
"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson said. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour."
Advertisement
Hudson first announced her pregnancy in April after trying to keep it under the radar for as long as possible. Unfortunately, her cover was blown as soon as she started “poppin’.”
"It's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way," Hudson announced on Instagram.
Hudson proudly showed off her baby bump on social media following the announcement, posting everything from bikini pics to yoga shots. And given how active she is on the platform — her sons appear all over her feed — more adorable photos of sweet, baby Rani are sure to come soon.
Advertisement