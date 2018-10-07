The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Dial-up internet connections, the Spice Girls, a bottle of Sunny Delight in the fridge... so many of us still have a thing for the '90s, including the social media superstar pictured here rocking that iconic '90s accessory, the choker.
Elsewhere in this week's celebrity Instagram roundup, you'll find a squad of supermodels, a sweet birthday message, total holiday goals, a fabulous behind-the-scenes pic from movie of the movement A Star Is Born, and the very first picture of Kate Hudson's baby daughter.
Oh, and there's a funny photo of a British celeb trying to fly under the radar, but not quite succeeding. Enjoy!