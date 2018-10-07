It might be easy-breezy Libra season, but the first full week of Venus' retrograde will likely make this time of year feel tougher than usual. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — under Venus' watchful gaze, we'll get closer to what that means for each of us.
Will that be a long, difficult process? Maybe. Just keep in mind that by the time Venus is direct next month, she will have helped us reassess what enchants and attracts us, from home design to our wardrobes. And that'll ultimately help us pursue our personal version of joy.
Make time for yourself on Monday's new moon in Libra. What intentions will you set now for the 24th, when the moon is full? This is the week to start making moves!
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.