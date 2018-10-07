It might be easy-breezy Libra season, but the first full week of Venus' retrograde will likely make this time of year feel tougher than usual Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — under Venus' watchful gaze, we'll get closer to what that means for each of us.
Will that be a long, difficult process? Maybe. Just keep in mind that, by the time Venus is direct next month, she will have helped us reassess what enchants and attracts us, from home design to our closets. And that'll ultimately help us pursue our personal version of joy.
Make time for yourself on Monday's new moon in Libra. What intentions will you set now for the 24th, when the moon is full? This is the week to start making moves!