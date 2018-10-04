"I feel ashamed and guilty for what I did, and here, I offer my sincere apology to everyone," Bingbing wrote in her apology. "I feel ashamed that I committed tax evasion in Unbreakable Spirit and other projects by taking advantage of 'split contracts.' Throughout these days of my cooperation with the taxation authorities’ investigation of my accounts as well as my company’s, I have realised that, as a public figure, I should’ve observed the law, setting a good example for society and the industry."