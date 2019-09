The neutral position of the article — and the fact that Depp had the ability to defend himself in a national publication — has some people arguing against it. A domestic violence charge doesn't just disappear, and Depp's has followed him in the form of controversy. This is the reason why Depp's appearance in the new Fantastic Beasts trailer brought on so much turmoil and why J.K. Rowling had to release a statement confirming that she was "happy" to have Depp in the film. (He will be playing the wizard Grindelwald.) The GQ profile has quickly led to online criticism, including a piece from the New Statesman that denounces the outlet.