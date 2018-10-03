The Mysterious Case Of The Viral Drew Barrymore In-Flight Interview

"I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight, especially that I felt depressed due to the significant increase in my weight after delivering Frankie," the Netflix star is quoted as saying. "However, I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think; it is all about determination and following the appropriate diet under the supervision of a physician."