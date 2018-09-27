Ariana Grande's Cryptic Tweets Have Fans Worried

A slew of cryptic tweets from Ariana Grande have fans worried about her well being.
On Thursday, the "God Is a Woman" singer took to Twitter to share a series of messages with fans, all that seem to indicate she is upset about an unknown issue.
The messages began with:
"can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."
"i’m so tired pls"
"i’m so fucking tired pls"
And: "jus wake me up when i’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace."
She then added a response to a previous tweet she wrote, which stated "everything will be okay." to that, she wrote: "J fucking K," following it up with another tweet that said: "nothing will ever b ok."
She then added:
"dat the truth. luv u," and "ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it."
When a fan asked Grande was was wrong, she responded with:
"ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better."
Some people think that the tweets are in response to fan criticism of Grande's fiancé, Pete Davidson, who came under fire recently for jokes he made in an interview with Howard Stern about the pair's sex life and for saying he felt "bad" for the pastor who allegedly groped Grande during Aretha Franklin's funeral.
Still, many of Grande's fans are sending her positive messages (and calming GIFs) during what appears to be a very hard time.
Grande has indeed had a difficult time over the past couple years. The pop star recently turned off her Instagram comments after she was wrongly blamed by fans for the drug overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, earlier in September. And in May 2017, of course, 23 died in a terrorist bombing following one of her concerts in Manchester, England.
