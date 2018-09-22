Milan Fashion Week's Street Style Motto? More Is More

We like to play a mental game of bingo when we're looking at street style outfits: Without a doubt, every time there will be a colourblocked look, a touch of Balenciaga, a pair of skinny sunglas . ses, a good bit of leopard print. But, especially in Milan, a city with no shortage of pasta or wine, street style can be as excessive as that bowl of spaghetti you saw your favourite influencer post on Instagram.
Not only can we check off the usual suspects, both in regards to trends and people of interest, but we can also expect some wildcards: the one woman whose over-the-top outfit makes you wonder Who is she?, that gentleman in a perfectly tailored suit, that one person with a really well-dressed kid. Milan street style always goes above and beyond, and we loving all the style curveballs that are getting thrown our way.
Click on for the outfits so wild they actually work.