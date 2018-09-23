The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Nick Levine
Holiday snaps and gym selfies are all well and good, but there's one type of Instagram post we love more than any other – the throwback photo, especially when the era it's throwing back to is the '90s. With this in mind, can you guess who the teenager on the right is? Clue: she grew up to be very successful.
This week's celebrity Instagram roundup also includes some cool behind-the-scenes snaps from Killing Eve and the new Men in Black movie, the Duchess of Sussex continuing to subtly modernise the monarchy, and some super-fun party pics from the Emmy Awards in L.A. Enjoy!
