Foy is the third woman to take on the Lisbeth role, following Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara, who played her in earlier iterations. This movie is also The Girl in the Spider's Web, based on the first book not to be written by the series' original author Stieg Larsson, who died of a heart attack in 2004. The fourth in the Millennium series, the book carries on Lisbeth's legacy the way James Bond films carry on his.