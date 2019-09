The next iteration of The Girl in the something something is coming , and it's bringing twists with it. Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander, the woman who hurts men who hurt women in The Girl in the Spider's Web. In the newest trailer, which dropped today, Lisbeth is busy being her mean self (she has tattoos, a mean haircut, and wears leather!) when she is duped by a man who recruits her for a decoy task. And there's the spider's web: Lisbeth is suddenly entrapped in a scheme much bigger than herself, and it all leads back to her sister.