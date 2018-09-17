The next iteration of The Girl in the something something is coming, and it's bringing twists with it. Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander, the woman who hurts men who hurt women in The Girl in the Spider's Web. In the newest trailer, which dropped today, Lisbeth is busy being her mean self (she has tattoos, a mean haircut, and wears leather!) when she is duped by a man who recruits her for a decoy task. And there's the spider's web: Lisbeth is suddenly entrapped in a scheme much bigger than herself, and it all leads back to her sister.
Foy is the third woman to take on the Lisbeth role, following Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara, who played her in earlier iterations. This movie is also The Girl in the Spider's Web, based on the first book not to be written by the series' original author Stieg Larsson, who died of a heart attack in 2004. The fourth in the Millennium series, the book carries on Lisbeth's legacy the way James Bond films carry on his.
The Girl in the Spider's Web also stars Stephen Merchant, Lakeith Stanfield, Vicky Krieps, Cameron Britton, whom you may recognise from Netflix's Mindhunter, and one gravity-defying leap into a bathtub. (There is no way a real person would survive that!) Watch the full second trailer, below.
