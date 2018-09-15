Is This Drake’s New Girlfriend?

Rumours of a romance between Drake and 18-year-old model Bella Harris went rampant this week.
New reports surfaced claiming the two were spotted eating dinner together in Washington, D.C. between stops on Drake’s Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. E! News cited anonymous sources saying Drake closed down upscale eatery RPM Italian on Monday night for a private meal with Harris, and then returned the next evening with Harris and a group of friends.
But while the question was floated on social media, the answer is no: Drake and Harris did not go on the date.
Harris herself took to social media to clear the frenzied air on Friday. Under a post-New York Fashion Week selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight... I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday.”
Advertisement
Shortly before Harris’ post yesterday, TMZ reported that sources close to Drake denied the report, saying it wasn’t true. They also reiterated that she wasn’t even in D.C. at the time.
But while Drake’s PR team works fast, the internet is faster — even if the information is speculatory at best. Fans quickly linked to an Instagram photo Harris posted just a few weeks ago of the two hugging, captioned, “No place I’d rather be.” Online sleuths also dug up a two-year-old Insta of Drake and Harris backstage during his Summer Sixteen tour...definitively proving nothing other than the fact that they’ve known each other for at least a few years.
And it makes sense that the pair has met before, considering Harris’ father is longtime R&B producer Jimmy Jam — or the fact that Harris has her own professional ties to the entertainment industry, after modelling for big names like Calvin Klein, Guess, and Forever 21.
Besides both camps officially denying the rumoured date, the notion of Drake being linked to the 18-year-old model also has social media in a rightful rage, with many decrying a romantic relationship between the 31-year-old rapper and Harris, who graduated from high school in June.
Advertisement