Assassination Nation is the Anthem for Teen Angst In This Exclusive Clip

Get ready to basically never use social media again. The upcoming movie Assassination Nation, the first project in Refinery29's feature film partnership with Neon, explores the new terrifying reality of hacking. What would happen if all of your texts, photos, and internet searches got leaked to the public? In the the case of the town of Salem, all hell breaks loose.
Lily (Odessa Young), Bex (Hari Nef), Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), and Em (Abra) are in the midst of this hell when Reagan (Bella Thorne) finds them in this exclusive clip. The girls are talking about the recent hack of their principal, played by Colman Domingo, which prompted people to accuse him of child molestation after the hacker revealed he had taken naked photos of his daughter when she was six. This could just be a misunderstanding, but Reagan doesn't have any sympathy.
Advertisement
"I mean there's two types of people in this world," she says in this exclusive clip. "The people who have come to terms with privacy is just dead, then there's the old people that are still trying to fight it."
She goes on to, somehow, liken this to a man who buys her things from her Amazon wish list because he likes her Instagram (in case you needed the vibe of this film to be any clearer). It's a sultry, tense thriller scarier than any slasher film. Watch the clip below!
It’s Heathers meets The Purge when a town-wide data leak means four teen girls have to rise up against slut-shaming, hate, and toxic masculinity. Get ready for Assassination Nation, the first film in an exclusive partnership from Refinery29 and Neon. In UK Cinemas 23rd November 2018.
Advertisement