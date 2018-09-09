The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

No week is a quiet week on the 'gram. This week, celebrities assembled at the GQ Awards in London, New York Fashion Week and the US Open tennis tournament, also in NYC, where Serena Williams was competing for an historic 24th Grand Slam title.
Other famous faces knuckled down to hard work on tour, or leaned into some downtime, making this celebrity Instagram roundup a perfect blend of the casual and the glam.
But this week's best celebrity Instagram post might just be Lindsay Lohan's sassy clap-back to anyone who says she can't really dance. Could Paris Hilton have a rival for the title "Queen of Memes"?