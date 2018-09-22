H&M's Conscious Collection is already a firm favourite among ethically minded shoppers, and the brand's latest premium drop looks sure to please existing fans and win over others. Its new Conscious Exclusive AW18 line, launching online on 27th September, is the first cold-weather collection from the brand's premium sustainable line – and it's perfect for party season. No more glitter guilt or panic-buying cheap dresses to wear only once.
Inspired by "a lost fragment of an ancient tapestry", the line features the latest in sustainable fabric innovation – recycled cashmere and velvet made of recycled polyester, as well as leftover ECONYL® from the previous collection – used in silhouettes that are dramatic yet romantic with a modern edge. Then there's the millennial-friendly colour palette, heavy on black, off-white, rose pink, mustard yellow, dusty blues and a touch of light grey.
The collection includes not only beautifully crafted clothing but also lingerie, shoes and accessories which we've already got our eye on for this year's Christmas parties, as well as items for more laid-back yet luxurious-feeling days. We love the sculptural earrings made from recycled plastic, the black sock booties made from recycled polyester and the slingback stilettos with ribbons made from recycled polyester and TENCEL™. Click through to see what else we'll be adding to our virtual baskets on the 27th.