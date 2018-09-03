Once upon of time, I would have found this to be a compliment. Yes, our love and loyalty are amazing. However, Black women do not exist to repair broken men. We are often expected to repair broken men. Even the ones that didn't choose us and don't deserve us. https://t.co/P2vUqwYxjW— Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) September 2, 2018
childish gambino depicting michelle obama as like a savior for kanye is such bs lmao i’m tired of black women needing to “save” black men so they can come to their senses about who they are and the realities of the world we live in— ugh (@wasteofdevotion) September 2, 2018
I wish childish gambino would stop pawning black women for this. Only a man can save himself https://t.co/vPle5SS953— Yung Denim Supply (@GPackChopra) September 2, 2018
Michelle Obama gave Kanye West a hug in the new childish gambino video and that was the perfect shit to top the summer off..that whole video fye— kushino lo (@DLoSteez) September 2, 2018
Another representation of Black Women standing with Black Men through their toughest times... & still be able to build them up #FeelsLikeSummer #HiddenJewels #ChildishGambino #MustSeeVid pic.twitter.com/zIwfDqqiqR— Khadijah Segura (@KhadijahSegura7) September 2, 2018
Nobody pointing to a black woman as a savior Yall always tryna make an argument/drama.Since Kanye lost his mom hes been all over the place. This is more of a representation of the strong black woman mother figure. Black community can agree Michelle Obama is a great model of that.— Brama (@BDeezy0) September 2, 2018