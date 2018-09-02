The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Some aspects of Instagram are easy to understand – like, if you creep on your ex's Story on a hungover Sunday morning, they definitely will know about it. But other Instagram features are a bit trickier to work out: who knows why some photos end up higher on your feed than others? There are actually web articles devoted to this topic and beating the system.
But, if you feel as though Instagram hasn't given you enough of a celebrity fix, you're in luck. Here's a roundup of some of the best photos shared on the platform this week, including a working date night for Harry and Meghan, a family birthday in the Beckham clan, and a touching show of sister solidarity from Venus and Serena. Enjoy!