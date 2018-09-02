This week, we’re winding down with the waning moon. It’s time to consolidate our projects! Towards the end of the week, Venus squares Mars, setting the stage for potential tension. Case in point: You may suddenly feel inspired to express emotions you've been holding back for a while. Ride that wave, but don’t let it take you under.
Speaking of the red planet, Mars is still out of bounds this week. Keep your ears perked and eyes peeled for unexpected insights and revelations. Mars' energy combined with the sun in detail-oriented Virgo, we’ll be seeing very clearly this week.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts!
Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'.
Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings.
Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'.
Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings.
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that?
You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook?
Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.
Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.