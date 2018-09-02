This week, we’re winding down with the waning moon. It’s time to consolidate our projects! Toward the end of the week, Venus squares Mars, setting the stage for potential tension. Case in point: You may suddenly feel inspired to express emotions you've been holding back for a while. Ride that wave, but don’t let it take you under.
Speaking of the red planet, Mars is still out of bounds this week. Keep your ears perked and eyes peeled for unexpected insights and revelations. Mars' energy combined with the sun in detail-oriented Virgo, we’ll be seeing very clearly this week.