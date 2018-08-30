Kanye West Gives Us An Unlikely Update On The Caitlyn Jenner Drama

A picture is worth 1,000 words — but a screenshot of a text is worth even more. That's the resounding message Kanye West sent to the public when he shared screengrabs of his texts with Caitlyn Jenner years after her public rebuking and shunning from the Kardashian family.
On Twitter Wednesday night, the rapper shared the photo sans any commentary. In the text, Jenner wrote: “Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!! Thanks again.” She attached a photo of her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins decked out in Yeezy attire.
Advertisement
The photo of Hutchins in front of a killer sunset is the same one she shared on her own Instagram account earlier in the day.
West's affirmation that he and Jenner maintain some sort of familial bond is a major one, especially since the family, and even his wife Kim Kardashian, have spoken publicly about their soured relationship. Tension reached a peak last year when Jenner's memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, included some disparaging comments about matriarch Kris Jenner. The estrangement has been the subject of many a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, including the latest one in which Kendall Jenner put her mother on blast for not inviting her father to the family's annual Christmas Eve party. (Spoiler: In the end, Jenner was invited but chose not to attend.)
The former Olympian has lamented her fractured relationship with her children and step-children and the lack of attention from all her kids. In a candid interview with Broadly back in May, Jenner revealed she is disappointed by how little she sees her kids. “I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Jenner said, adding, “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”
There are signs, however, that perhaps things are taking a positive turn. Jenner attended daughter Kylie Jenner's epic 21st birthday party with Hutchins at her side. And if West's tweet is any indication, he and (maybe) Kim are starting to warm back up to Jenner.
Advertisement