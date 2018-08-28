The Most Problematic Character Is Returning To American Horror Story

Tate Langdon served as a love interest for Taissa Farmiga's Violet before his true, far more sinister nature was revealed. Midway through Murder House — after many fans fell hard for the ultra romantic Kurt Cobain-lookalike and swooned over his relationship with Violet — it was revealed that Tate was actually a ghost, who died by police fire after he murdered several classmates in a school shooting. He also ushered in the Antichrist, Michael Langdon (to be played by Cody Fern on Apocalypse) when he raped Violet's mother Vivian (Connie Britton, also returning to her Murder House role).