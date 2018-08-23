It's officially been 20 years since the theme song to That '70s Show got stuck in our head. Now, the cast of the Wisconsin-set series is paying tribute to their long-running sitcom, which bowed out after eight seasons and a whopping 200 episodes in 2006.
BlackKklansman star Topher Grace, who departed the series early in season 7, took to Twitter to share sweet sentiments about his time playing the Star Wars-obsessed Eric Forman.
"Ultimate
#tbt - Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today. Few people can say they owe everything to one small group, but in my case it’s true. To quote the ‘78 Point Place High yearbook 'What a long strange trip it’s been... in Forman’s basement' #hellowisconsin," the actor wrote on the social media platform.
Wilmer Valderrama, who portrayed foreign exchange student Fez, echoed that statement on Facebook. He shared the first photo he took with a cast, which included now-married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, and Laura Prepon.
"August 23, 1998.. this was the first picture we ever took together, we had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last.. but we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world... we grew up together."
Valderrama also gave a shout-out to the crew:
"We were a family, and will always be. From our director David Trainer, our creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazil, and our producers Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey.. our writers, our crew.. thank you for believing in these young hooligans.. to our beautiful fans who followed and went on this wild ride with us, THANK YOU, you changed our lives."
The From Dusk 'Till Dawn star also shared a joking tribute to his buds in the main cast... maybe you can identify them by these descriptors?
"and to my brothers and sisters... you know... umm the cast.. like uuuh.. the kid who had the two scenes in Traffic, the cat with the curly hair that was in Dracula 2000, that Russian girl who said she was 18 but was actually 14 in the pilot.. the chick on Orange is the New Black, the guy who hosted Punk’d and the bad ass who played the main villain on Robocop.. the Italian guy who did a great Tom Jones, our very own Bond Girl, our Chong Smoke Machine and of course Debra Jo Rupp who played Kitty (who can forget her). I love you guys always, you guys made me who I am today.. and we will always have each other."
Orange Is the New Black actress Laura Prepon, who portrayed fiesty redhead Donna, also shared a throwback photo:
"#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow - we were all blown away when we saw this bus! Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it. I think Hyde is taking the pic!"
The stars of That '70s Show may be paying tribute now, but they haven't spent much time apart since their show ended. Kutcher and Masterson previously co-starred on Netflix's The Ranch, which Valderrama had a four-episode arc on. Prepon and Kunis even posted a photo from their own Ranch set visit in 2016. Kutcher and Kunis, well — they clearly see a lot of one another, at home, with their two kids.
Aww, remember when these guys were just hanging out down the street? Doing the same old thing they did last week?
