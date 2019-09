The thought that unused sex-scene footage could be floating around is alarming, especially given how many actors — specifically women — have already been victims of unlawful photo hacks . Actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence Adele , and Lucy Hale are all still reeling after hackers released some of their private photos to the public. Actors deserve to feel safe on set, and a huge part of that entails knowing that the people handling sensitive material will use what THR calls "good faith efforts" to properly dispose of unused nude materials. If actors can't trust the legal systems put in place to help them, Hollywood — and every future love scene — could be in major trouble.