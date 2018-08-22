Everything We Know About The Top Gun Sequel

"I feel the need, the need for speed!"
If that iconic Top Gun quote went over your head, no worries. You still have time to get initiated into the fandom before the film's sequel hits cinemas next summer and enters the danger zone.
Top Gun: Maverick will reprise the original 1986 film's drama and romance surrounding an elite force of naval aviators. Tom Cruise is returning to play Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and will surely be responsible for the impending skyrocket sales of aviator shades.
Cruise will be joined by original cast member Val Kilmer, as well as a who's who of young Hollywood actors that will take your breath away, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell (Set It Up forever!), Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, and Thomasin McKenzie.
The long-awaited sequel will hit cinemas 12th July 2019 and the famous quote will hit obnoxious Instagram captions around the same time.
Read ahead for everything we know about the sure-to-be blockbuster so far.