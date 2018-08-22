A Veronica Mars Revival With Kristen Bell Is In The Works

Maybe we really are in the Good Place after all.
According to Deadline, a revival of gone-too-soon series Veronica Mars is inching towards reality. Per the report, US streaming service Hulu is currently finalising an eight-episode order of the cult CW series, which got the axe after three seasons in 2007 to much fan outrage, as well as cast and crew disappointment.
Should Hulu's revival move forward, star Kristen Bell — who played the titular teen private investigator, and returned to the role in 2014 for a fan-funded movie — will lead the series.
Hulu declined to comment on the story at this time. Refinery29 has reached out to Bell for comment.
Advertisement
The news should please any self-professed Marshmallow, but it's also a big deal for those who have never seen an episode of the one-time teen drama. Now is a very important time for Veronica Mars to return to our small screens — or, in this case, a streaming platform.
Veronica is not just a "strong female character" — she's a complicated, brilliant, stubborn, vulnerable, and emotional one who channels her pain from past traumas (like her own rape and the murder of her best friend) into solving problems. She's challenging at times, and despite her immense wit, she's not always right or on a moral high ground. Veronica is a woman on TV who is not only allowed to show the full range of her humanity, but beloved by so many fans for that very reason.
This revival has seemingly been in the works for quite some time: In January of 2017, at the TCA winter press tour, creator Rob Thomas teased that he and Bell had discussed a six-episode limited series. During an interview with IndieWire in October of that year, Bell claimed that she was all-in, even if she had to "do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80."
If all goes well with this Hulu deal, Bell won't have to wait until she is geriatric to return to her sleuthing roots. But we'd still watch it even if she did.
Advertisement