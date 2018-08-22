A Veronica Mars Revival With Kristen Bell Is In The Works

Veronica is not just a "strong female character" — she's a complicated, brilliant, stubborn, vulnerable, and emotional one who channels her pain from past traumas (like her own rape and the murder of her best friend) into solving problems. She's challenging at times, and despite her immense wit, she's not always right or on a moral high ground. Veronica is a woman on TV who is not only allowed to show the full range of her humanity, but beloved by so many fans for that very reason.