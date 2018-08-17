Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her & Pete Davidson's Future Kids, Wedding & Name In New Interview

Ariana Grande isn't just giving us the the treat of her new album Sweetener today, she's also dropping a whole bunch of details about her upcoming marriage to Pete Davidson. Last night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the first time they met, and now, in an interview with Beats 1, she spoke about exactly when she and the comedian are going to tie the knot, and —okay! — what their plans are for children.
First, she spoke about how their romance kicked off, and it's weirdly relatable.
"We reconnected when I was in New York and doing promo," she said. "[My manager] Scooter was going to SNL, and said he was visiting Pete. I said tell him I said hi, and he texted me, ‘Yo, it’s Pete,’ and we were inseparable."
In conversation with Ebro Darden, Grande said that while their engagement was hasty, they're taking their time with the wedding. Specifically, it will happen in less than five years, but more than five months. Three years is her perfect number.
As for her last name, she's definitely planning on hyphenating to become Grande-Davidson, but probably not professionally. Ideally, she'd just like to go by "Ariana" when it comes to her music.
"It's got a ring to it," she told the host.
And, yes, they've talked about kids. Grande would like three little Grande-Davidsons running around, but despite the events of these past few months, the couple is planning on taking their time, especially considering ways her relationship with Davidson, and speculation about possible overlap with ex Mac Miller, have haunted her in the press.
“It hurts a little bit because people would assume that of my character," she said. "I understand it, but it gets to me sometimes because I’m a very loving person. I care about Pete because I love him. I understand the intention and am grateful people care about me, but I wish they’d realise they don’t always know the whole story."
