Anthony Bourdain’s life story is coming to cinemas.
Vanity Fair reports that CNN is developing a documentary film on Bourdain’s life and work, with plans to release it on the festival circuit in early 2019, eventually followed by a theatrical run. The film will also air on CNN.
The announcement comes about two months after Bourdain’s death from apparent suicide. Upon the news of his passing, there was a worldwide outpouring of grief and love for the celebrity chef and travel host. Fans and supporters created a makeshift memorial with flowers and notes at the site of Bourdain’s former New York City restaurant, Les Halles. His loved ones, including his 11-year-old daughter and his girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, shared statements, stories, and tributes for Bourdain. A biography, penned by a former colleague of Bourdain’s, is in the works for a fall 2019 release. Even Netflix chimed in, announcing it would keep episodes of Bourdain’s travel and food series Parts Unknown available for streaming “for months to come.”
This recently announced film is billed as “the definitive Bourdain feature documentary,” according to Vanity Fair. It will build on the person viewers got to know on Parts Unknown (which aired on CNN), but it’ll also delve deeper into his story.
“As well as we knew Tony, because he did reveal himself in the series, there was still a hunger to know more about him, and to honour his work and celebrate him,” Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content, told the magazine.
“We just want to make it perfect,” Entelis added. “We want to make it exquisite for Tony. We want to do him justice.”
CNN says it’s currently in the pre-production phase of the documentary. The network will be partnering with Zero Point Zero, the production company behind Parts Unknown.
The 12th and final season of Parts Unknown will air this autumn in the US with a UK release TBC.
