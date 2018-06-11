This weekend, Anthony Bourdain's daughter paid a subtle tribute to her late father during a concert. His estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain shared a photo of Ariane, 11, taking the mic.
"She wore the boots you bought her," Busia-Bourdain wrote in the caption. "I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are."
Busia, a mixed martial artist, married Bourdain in 2007, and they separated in 2016. Ariane was born in 2007 and is a budding musician, having performed at venues like NYC's The Bitter End.
On Friday, CNN reported that chef and television host Bourdain had been found dead in a hotel room in Paris, the cause of death being suicide. His current girlfriend, filmmaker Asia Argento, later released a statement on her Instagram regarding his death.
"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
Busia-Bourdain's Instagram of Bourdain's daughter performing is her first public mention of Bourdain's passing.
