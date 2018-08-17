Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Are Feuding Over Pregnancy Doughnuts

As Momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner is passing along all her pregnancy wisdom to Khloé Kardashian — except, it seems, the fact that pregnant women don't want to be given pregnancy wisdom. In a clip from this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner is attempting to give her daughter the exact same type of pregnancy she had. This means bringing eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Khloé's house, ignoring the fact that, as a fitness fanatic, eight boxes of doughnuts aren't exactly Khloé's cup of tea.
"I can't eat eight dozen doughnuts," she points out in the clip. Kris, however, can and has. This all came from an incident during one of Kris's pregnancies when she wolfed down an absurd number of doughnuts due to an intense craving, something that Khloé thinks is "disgusting."
For Kris, though, the argument is not about the doughnuts. (Much like it wasn't about the pasta.) Instead, the mother of six just wants to encourage Khloé to loosen up restrictions on her diet during her pregnancy.
"If I want a doughnuts or cookies, I'll eat them," Khloé promised. "I'm not depriving myself. Everything I'm doing is instructed by my doctor."
"I just want you to feel good about yourself and be able to let your hair down a little bit," Kris explained.
"If I don't have the same experience as my mom, then she thinks something's wrong with me," Khloé says in the confessional.
Watch the tense fight below, and catch the full episode this Sunday on E!
