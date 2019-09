Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Are Feuding Over Pregnancy Doughnuts

As Momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner is passing along all her pregnancy wisdom to Khloé Kardashian — except, it seems, the fact that pregnant women don't want to be given pregnancy wisdom. In a clip from this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner is attempting to give her daughter the exact same type of pregnancy she had. This means bringing eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Khloé's house, ignoring the fact that, as a fitness fanatic , eight boxes of doughnuts aren't exactly Khloé's cup of tea.