Retrograde is Hitting Hip-Hop Hard

People who aren't into astrology have no clue that their lives are being messed with by the massive retrograde that is happening in space right now. Planets are in retrograde when, thanks to an optical illusion, they appear to Earth-dwellers to be moving backwards. This is a big deal to those believe that planets have an influence on different parts of our lives/personalities. This summer, seven planets are in retrograde — six at the same damn time! If you’re noticing a string of unusually good or bad luck, mood swings from you or others, or just the general sense that things around you are going to hell, it’s not just you. Don’t believe me? Just look at what’s happening in hip-hop this week. Retrograde seems to be hitting that industry particularly hard.