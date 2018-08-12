The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

While many celebrities have fully embraced Instagram Story, where everything is temporary and nothing needs to look quite so picture-perfect, we still prefer a good old-fashioned permanent post. After all, these are the photos that our faves want us to see as soon as we visit their Instagram pages.
This week's roundup of the best celebrity Instagram posts features parties, business deals, family bonding, throwback posts and some seriously cool magazine covers.
Oh, and there's also a clip of Paris Hilton glamming it up outside her private jet, because we grew up watching The Simple Life and some things never get old. Enjoy!