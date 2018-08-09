Is Kylie Jenner Teasing The Theme Of Her 21st Birthday Blowout On Instagram?

Now that Kylie Jenner is a new mum, will her highly-anticipated 21st birthday bash be kid friendly? Possibly! If the makeup mogul's social media is any indication, Jenner is trading in sexy ice sculptures for bowling balls.
On Wednesday night, the youngest Jenner shared on her Instagram Story (she killed Snapchat, remember?) some images of a past birthday party. In the throwback pics, a baby Jenner can be seen struggling to roll a bowling ball down an aisle. In a second pic, she is aided by Caitlyn Jenner, who tries to help her daughter knock a few pins over.
So: What does it all mean? Well, Jenner's official birthday is Friday 10th August, and she may be clueing fans in on what's to come with these photos.
Jenner apparently enjoys bowling. In May of 2016, the lip kit queen was spotted hanging out at a bowling alley with rapper PartyNextDoor — though the Mirror, who reported the news, hinted that Jenner didn't look like she was about to "go pro" in the sport. In October of 2016, the reality star was spotted hitting the lanes again, this time for The Game's charity event at Pinz Bowling Center.
Bowling was apparently very much on Stormi's mum's mind in 2016, because she also gushed about the sport on her app in December of 2016. Over other throwback photos of Caitlyn teaching her how to bowl, Jenner wrote:
"I love these old photos of my dad teaching me how to bowl! This was a Pokémon-themed birthday party that Kendall and I were both invited to at Pinz in Studio City (my family still goes bowling here, btw)."
Jenner should do something she loves on her big day, and it sounds like what she low-key adores is throwing heavy balls down slippery lanes. Why not ring in 21 by knocking over a few pins?
