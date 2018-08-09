Colin Jost Just Gave Pete Davidson Some Crucial Marital Advice

One of Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live buds is giving him very simple marital advice.
As the entire world knows by now, comedian Davidson is newly engaged to Ariana Grande, having only confirmed their romantic relationship status mere months ago. Now it seems that even the cast of Saturday Night Live loves to talk about this celebrity pairing.
In a new video for Vanity Fair, "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che were put on the spot by giving the other a lie detector test. When it was Jost's turn to be tested, Che — who recently pranked his co-host by sending a clown to Jost's fancy birthday dinner with girlfriend Scarlett Johansson — asked whether he would give Davidson marital advice, and what that advice might be.
After a brief pause, Jost simply said "Yes!" and laughed at the question.
Grande wasn't the only celebrity girlfriend that Jost was forced to briefly answer questions about. Che also asked Jost about his own gal pal, Johansson, whom Jost has reportedly been dating since May of 2017.
"Do you have a favourite Avenger?," Che asked, likely referring to the fact that Johansson portrays Black Widow, a.k.a. Natalia Romanova, in the popular Marvel franchise.
Jost skirted around the subject, claiming: "I don't watch independent movies."
Johansson's own picture is then placed on the table in front of Jost, with Che asking:
"Do you think I'll ever get to date a beautiful celebrity as well?"
"Do you want to?," Jost laughed.
"No," joked Che.
Other fun pieces of info from the video? That Jost does something illegal backstage at SNL "almost every week," and that Che has never seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Well, he's seen other people watch it... does that count? (The lie detector says yes.)
Check out the rest of the video below:
