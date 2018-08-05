Why Meghan Markle's Sister Isn't Afraid To Cash In On Gossip

Ever since former Suits star Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry, her family hasn’t hesitated to voice their less-than-positive opinions about her to the media. The harshest comments, though, have come from her estranged and rather outspoken half-sister Samantha Markle, who recently compared her to a Disney villain.
After an Elle article reported that the royals newlyweds may be taking a step back from the public eye, Samantha responded with shade. “OK so Cruella Deville is retreating LOL...Let me know how that works out for you,'" she tweeted, as shown in a screenshot posted by the Evening Standard.
Salty much, Samantha? Although, it’s no surprise that Meghan’s half-sister has made yet another mean comment to the press, since she seems to get loads of attention each and every time she tears the royals down. Previously, she called out Meghan’s “cold behaviour” and tweeted that if something were to happen to their father, Thomas, it would be on her hands. This came after Thomas told TMZ that he was “unfazed” by reports that Harry and his daughter were “frustrated” with him talking to the press and were subsequently freezing him out.
Later, Thomas drew further criticism in the media for staged taking staged photos with the paparazzi a week before the royal wedding. In the end, Samantha took full responsibility for the photos, claiming that she only suggested the idea “for the benefit of the royal family,” after the press began “unfairly making him [Thomas] look bad.”
Point blank: the root of the entire issue seems to be that Samantha and Thomas feel as though since Meghan has become a royal she has kicked her family to the side. But one might question if they feel that way, why not talk to her directly instead of the press? Thomas’ most recent interview with The Sun could hold the answer.
He explained that he could make “well over $100,000” by doing a talk show and dishing out dirt about his estranged daughter. “Half of Great Britain seems to make a fortune selling pictures of my daughter and her husband. Are they shunned?” he said to justify his actions. So, it’s clear that the Markle family is out to do nothing other than exploit Meghan, regardless of the effect it may have on her.
“Let’s face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that [airing her family’s dirty laundry] cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheque for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol,” she told Good Morning Britain. Samantha continued on to say that no one has “copyright on our life experiences,” and that she and her family members were entitled to share whatever they wish. Well, alright then.
So much for Meghan and Harry enjoying the honeymoon phase.
