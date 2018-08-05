Story from Entertainment

The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Nick Levine
Sometimes celebrities are just like the rest of us on Instagram, posting mirror selfies and photos of meals that never look quite as appetising as they did IRL.
But at other times, they're not like us at all. This roundup of the week's best celebrity 'grams features a pop star performing in front of 57,000 fans, a super-freaky magazine cover shoot and a Duchess sharing a laugh with a Queen.
Oh, and there's also a snap of Karlie Kloss and Harry Styles hanging out with a legendary fashion designer.
Click through to see them all – and don't worry, we've included a mirror selfie, too.
