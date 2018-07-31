Ariana Grande Has Good News For Anyone Named Pete Davidson

With Pete Davidson off Instagram, we're not getting the same social media PDA we're used to from the couple of the summer. However, Ariana Grande, who also announced she was taking a step back from Twitter and Instagram, has found a different way to tell the world about her fiancé. A song on her upcoming album, Sweetener, was originally titled "Pete," but the star has changed the name to "Pete Davidson."
"i like the way it looks," Grande told a fan who asked about the switch on Twitter. "i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that."
Advertisement
i like the way it looks— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018
i love his name and i love him
music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that
However, this doesn't mean the couple is done with tattoos and memories. Most recently, Grande got the number "8418" tattooed on her foot as a tribute to Davidson's late father. It's the badge number of the New York firefighter, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
She also recently posted a photo of them together on Instagram:
We haven't heard any snippets of the song, "Pete Davidson," but we don't have much longer to wait for the full album to drop. Sweetener arrives on August 17.
Advertisement