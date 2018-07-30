The episode opens with Camille transfixed in the same haunting flashback of Alice's (Sydney Sweeney) brutal death. We're immediately given our first sharp object of the night, the screw from the toilet that Camille used to harm herself in the previous episode. This sharp object has been flashed in every episode, and I believe it is at the forefront of her memory because it is the last time she really hurt herself. And she's sort of addicted to that memory. Another memory that has made several damning appearances is the one from the shack. We and Detective Richard Willis (Chris Messina) finally find out more information about the shack and all the dangerous and criminal activity it has hosted. Much like the shack behind the baseball field in 13 Reasons Why, the flimsy, decrepit building, deemed the "end zone," has been used by athletes to "hang out" with girls. Camille was one of the "lucky" cheerleaders to be invited to the shack in the woods, and this experience is clearly one that still plays a pivotal role in her adult life. It's why she ultimately left Wind Gap, the other women look at her weirdly, and those guys at the bar felt empowered to heckle her. While alluding to her own time in the woods, Camille explains to Richard how one girl's memory of being raped is another boy's memory of consensual and awkward high school sex. But the expressions on their faces leave no doubt as to which label fits the assault that happened to Camille and many other girls she knew.