Lena Dunham Is Going Through Another Major Break Up

Girls' creator and star Lena Dunham has parted ways with a very important person in her life.
On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Dunham and longtime producing partner Jenni Konner have split up professionally, just as their joint overall deal with HBO for their A Casual Romance Productions banner was coming to an end. Now, Dunham and Konner will pursue individual projects, with THR reporting that they are both close to separate overall deals with HBO.
In a joint statement to Refinery29, Konner and Dunham said:
"We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other's choices. While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward."
At the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, per The Wrap, Konner also opened up about the breakup. She revealed that there was no bad blood between herself and Dunham, whom she ran Girls with beginning in 2012.
"There’s no drama to be found there... It’s just work, it’s just about the creative process," Konner told reporters at the TCA.
She added:
"We feel super lucky to have had eight amazing years together, that’s really long for a collaboration... We feel we just want to do different things."
By the way, I checked, and these two still follow one another on Twitter — if this truly was a terrible breakup, you know that a follow would be the first thing nixed.
Coincidentally, IMDb reveals that Konner's next project is writing the screenplay for B.F.F., which is about "a pair of best friends decide to break up and go their separate ways." She will pen the script alongside writer and director Ali Rushfield.
Konner and Dunham are set to produce Camping, an upcoming HBO series which stars Jennifer Garner. Dunham was reportedly sick with the flu and unable to make it to the TCA panel for the show via satellite as originally intended.
As Dunham already proved when she shared a "best friends forever" Instagram with her recent ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff, a split doesn't have to mean high drama. This isn't actually Girls.
