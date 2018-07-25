Why Kaley Cuoco Is Being Trolled On Instagram After Her Honeymoon Surgery

It's been a rough summer for Kaley Cuoco. Just days after marrying her sweetheart, fellow equestrian-lover Karl Cook, the actress underwent an invasive shoulder surgery that forced her to postpone any real honeymoon plans until this winter. Now, she's dealing with a different kind of pain: insatiable internet trolls.
Earlier this week, Cuoco shared three videos of herself doing a series of exercises at the gym, arm sling and all, on her Instagram page. At first, she seemed in good spirits. "When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace. Alright then guess we're doin it this way," she captioned the black-and-white clips.
She squatted! She flung a heavy rope! She side-stepped with resistance bands! Still, her accomplishments weren't enough to impress some fans who felt compelled to focus all of their attention on Cuoco's nipples, the outlines of which you could see if you really felt like staring at her chest.
"But you could wear a bra!" one commenter quipped, despite the clearly visible bra poking out of Cuoco's tank top and the fact that there are at least one million other, more pressing things to worry about in the hellscape that is 2018. Seriously, people, women have too many issues to worry about — reproductive rights and sexual harassment are just two of them — to also have to concern themselves with how their breasts look at the gym. Let women sweat in peace, dammit!
Thankfully, Cuoco was having none of the nipple-shaming and eventually fired back in the comments section.
"Don't be jealous," she wrote in response to one person. "It's not flattering."
To another, she wrote: "FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head. NOT THAT ITS ANYONES [sic] BUSINESS."
Agreed! Now, can we please go back to obsessing over how perfect the jumpsuit she wore to her wedding reception was?
