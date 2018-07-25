Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is “Shocked” At Apparent Overdose, According To Sources

Yesterday afternoon, 25-year-old singer, actress, and paragon for empowerment Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after an apparent drug overdose. As concerned messages from the celebrity sphere poured in over Twitter, one individual had a particularly stunned reaction that he kept off the internet: Lovato's ex, Wilmer Valderrama. According to an insider, Valderrama is "shocked" and heartbroken to see his ex-girlfriend of six years relapse, People reports.
In June 2016, Lovato and Valderrama announced the end of their six "loving and wonderful years" together in a joint Instagram statement. Since then, the former couple has remained on extremely close terms — they're apparently the kind of magical couple who actually stay friends after breaking up. In June 2017, Valderrama and Lovato reunited at a barbecue to celebrate L.A. Pride. Lovato captioned a Snapchat of the two of them, "Best friends no matter what." Lovato has also been open about the former couple's love for each other. "I've never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer, and like, I still love Wilmer," she confessed in her Simply Complicated documentary in October 2017.
Given their history, it's obvious why the former That '70s Show star would be devastated by this news. According to an insider, a "shocked" Valderrama was completely blindsided by the overdose. “He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this,” the insider told People, adding, “He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments."
Lovato has been forthcoming with her struggles with addiction. In June 2018, the singer released the single "Sober," which contains the lyrics, "I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention/ I'm sorry to myself." The song came not long after Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March.
Valderrama's positive influence on Lovato was apparent. In a 2015 Instagram post celebrating three years sober, Lovato credited Valderrama for his support in getting her to that moment. "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here," the then 22-year-old wrote."But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober...After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery...he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him," Lovato wrote.
Valderrama posted a photo of his own to mark the occasion. "Today, we lay another stone together..It is now 3 years since you said: I am more important then any past, demon, disorder or addiction.. Where you decided that YOUR life was worth living while loving yourself," he wrote in the caption.
Refinery29 reached out to Valderrama for comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please visit FRANK or call 0300 123 6600 for friendly, confidential advice. Lines are open 24 hours a day.
